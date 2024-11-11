Shaboozey Now Has The Second Longest-Running #1 Hit Of All Time

Shaboozey’s historic run on the Hot 100 continues this week. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the Virginian country and hip-hop artist’s genre-jumbling, J-Kwon-interpolating super smash, is #1 on the Hot 100 singles chart for a 17th nonconsecutive week, Billboard reports. That gives “A Bar Song” sole possession of the second-longest streak atop the chart.

The 17th week at #1 for Shaboozey pushes the 16-week chart-toppers to third all-time. Those include Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” (1995); Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” (2017); and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (2023). The record of 19 weeks, held by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” feels within reach.

The biggest threat to “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” right now is Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” which remains at #2 this week, but a strategic discount on MP3 sales last week was not enough to dislodge Shaboozey from the throne, so we’ll have to see whether Gaga and Bruno have the juice.

Meanwhile, after scoring his first two top 10 hits last week, Tyler, The Creator adds a third this week. His Chromakopia tracks “St. Chroma” and “Noid” have fallen out of the top 10, but “Sticky,” his collab with GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne, is up to a new #10 peak. It’s the first Hot 100 top 10 hit for Sexyy Red, the second for GloRilla, and the 26th for Lil Wayne, who hadn’t been in the top 10 for more than four years before this. That ties Wayne with Justin Bieber for the 11th most top 10 hits in the history of the chart. Let’s get “Sticky” to #1! (Everybody in the club getting sticky? Is this anything?)