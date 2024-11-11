Karol G Apologizes After Backlash To “+57” Lyrics

Karol G’s new single “57+” was supposed to be an anthem for Colombia. Instead, it has become a magnet for controversy. The singer has apologized for the lyrics to the reggaeton track, which many have accused of sexualizing minors.

“57+” is a posse cut featuring a bunch of Karol G’s fellow Colombian stars including J Balvin, Feid, Maluma, Ryan Castro, Blessd, Ovy On The Drums, and DFZM. Upon its release Thursday, some listeners took issue with lyrics such as this, translated to English here: “A mamacita since 14/ When she walks into the club, you can feel her energy/ Baby, I’m taking these shots for you/ She’s got a lot going on below, the outfit barely holds it.” As Billboard points out, Rolling Stone En Español published an article titled “The Disaster Of +’57′,” while the Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar Familiar issued a statement declaring that the song “reinforces the sexualization of children in our country” and “does not contribute to our fight against commercial sexual exploitation of children and adolescents.”

In her Instagram Story, Karol wrote the following, translated into English:

As artists, we are exposed to public opinion, and to the individual interpretations of people who like us and people who differ with what we do. I feel a lot of frustration for the misinformation that has been given, about the false posts that I have supposedly made and deleted from twitter, an account that I have not used for more than six months. In this case, unfortunately, the lyrics of a song, with which I sought to celebrate the union between artists and put to shine my people … were taken out of context. None of the things said in the song have the direction they have been given, nor was it said from that perspective but I listen, I take responsibility and I realize that I still have a lot to learn. I feel very affected and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.

For what it’s worth, Feid and Maluma sang the line about the 14-year-old, not Karol G. Karol does sing lyrics like “She looks innocent, but those eyes lie” and “Sucking on a lollipop, hottie’s got that vibe,” which perhaps hit different following lyrics about the attractiveness of a 14-year-old.