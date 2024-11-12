T-Pain Honored With T-Pain Lane In Tallahassee

News November 11, 2024 7:38 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Sunday, T-Pain was celebrated in his hometown of Tallahassee with a street named after him. The musician received the key to the city from Mayor John Dailey in a ceremony hours before his performance at Cascades Park.

“Today, I had the incredible honor of presenting @TPain with the Key to the City in recognition of his contributions to music and his ongoing commitment to this community,” the Mayor wrote on X. “As a hometown hero, T-Pain has inspired countless fans and artists worldwide, and we’re proud to call him one of our own. To further celebrate his legacy, we named ‘T-Pain Lane’ in his honor. Thank you, T-Pain for making us #TallahasseeProud!”

Pasco Street is now T-Pain Lane. Watch a clip from the ceremony below.

