Old friends Brian Weitz (aka Geologist from Animal Collective) and Doug Shaw (aka D.S. of Highlife, Gang Gang Dance, and White Magic) have teamed up on a new LP. A Shaw Deal is coming in January via Drag City, and its transcendently pretty opening track “Route 9 Falls” is out now.

The album’s origin story: A few years back Shaw was posting clips of his folk guitar playing to Instagram, which transfixed Weitz. After playing them on loop, he began running them through his modular system, building a whole new album out of Shaw’s music as a birthday present for Shaw. “I didn’t set out to make a Geologist record, or even a record anyone but Doug would hear,” Weitz says in a press release. “I didn’t add any new sounds beyond what existed, and just fed the raw materials through myself as a possible channel. That way, I could say, ‘Happy birthday. You made a record, you just didn’t know it.'”

As heard on “Route 9 Falls,” the results are a most gorgeous kind of noisy. Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Route 9 Falls”

02 “Wit Of The Watermen”

03 “Ripper Called”

04 “Loose Gravel”

05 “Petticoat”

06 “Knuckles To Nostrils”

07 “Avarice Edit”

A Shaw Deal is out 1/31 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.