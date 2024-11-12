Joni may not be any good at SEO, but she’s sure got a knack for music. Today, the London-based American has announced her signing to the great Keeled Scales and shared her first single for the label, “Avalanches.” It does not sound like a collaboration between Joni Mitchell and the Avalanches (I can dream). It does sound like a crisp yet dreamy guitar-pop track with the slightest psychedelic edge. Joni created the song with producer Luke Sital-Singh at his studio in Los Angeles.

“Avalanches is a song about the duality of love and heartbreak,” Joni says in a press release, “and how you can’t really have one without the other. And despite all the pain, fear, exhilaration, risk, I’d do it all again and again and again…”