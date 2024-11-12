clipping. – “Keep Pushing”

New Music November 12, 2024 11:10 AM By Chris DeVille

The experimental rap group clipping. are working their way toward a new cyberpunk-inspired next year, and they started that rollout in September with a single called “Run It.” Today they’ve got another new track out, the alluringly understated “Keep Pushing.” The production on this one does beautiful things — bringing a contagiously burbling synth line in and out of the mix, eventually dissolving into gorgeous classical music — and Daveed Diggs matches that skill with bars both nimble and clever. Check out this sequence:

Try to keep the pulse and the tempo
Just ’cause it’s automatic don’t mean that it is simple
Look, pimp, don’t ever panic when a hoe is a nympho
You push so many keys that it’s resembling Gitmo
Remember that place? Nobody else does
They like the past erased, so they can get buzzed

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

