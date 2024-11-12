The experimental rap group clipping. are working their way toward a new cyberpunk-inspired next year, and they started that rollout in September with a single called “Run It.” Today they’ve got another new track out, the alluringly understated “Keep Pushing.” The production on this one does beautiful things — bringing a contagiously burbling synth line in and out of the mix, eventually dissolving into gorgeous classical music — and Daveed Diggs matches that skill with bars both nimble and clever. Check out this sequence:

Try to keep the pulse and the tempo

Just ’cause it’s automatic don’t mean that it is simple

Look, pimp, don’t ever panic when a hoe is a nympho

You push so many keys that it’s resembling Gitmo

Remember that place? Nobody else does

They like the past erased, so they can get buzzed

Listen below.