The Flenser, that hub of dark, heavy, brilliantly out-there music, has added Kathryn Mohr to its roster. The Oakland experimental musician will release her new album Waiting Room on the label next year. She wrote and self-recorded it during a month spent in the eastern Icelandic fishing village of Stöðvarfjörður, in a windowless concrete room with a string of multicolored light bulbs seen on the album cover. Lead single “Driven” will likely appeal to fans of acts like Grouper and Midwife, and its creeping bass line may burrow its way into your brain even more effectively than Mohr’s haunting coos. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Diver”

02 “Rated”

03 “Driven”

04 “Petrified”

05 “Take It”

06 “Elevator”

07 “Prove It”

08 “Horizonless”

09 “Cornered”

10 “Wheel”

11 “Waiting Room”

Waiting Room is out 1/24 on the Flenser. Pre-order it here.