My Chemical Romance Announce 2025 Stadium Tour Performing The Black Parade In Full

My Chemical Romance performed their 2006 blockbuster The Black Parade in full at When We Were Young this fall, and that practice will carry on across America this fall. The band has announced a summer 2025 stadium tour at which they’ll once again play through the whole LP, as well as other catalog highlights, with an impressive slate of opening acts.

The band has announced 10 shows across July, August, and September. They’re all about a week apart, which leads me to believe they could add additional dates in some markets if ticket sales are strong enough. Each show has a separate opening act: Violent Femmes, 100 Gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab For Cutie and Thursday (on the same show), Alice Cooper, Pixies, Devo, IDLES, and Evanescence. Quite a list! Pretty funny to think about some of those acts opening for MCR.

Here’s a statement promoting the tour:

It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT. In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about “THE CONCRETE AGE”; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG. His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator’s National Band… The Black Parade. Long Live Draag

Tickets go on sale here this Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Below, watch a tour trailer and check out the dates.

TOUR DATES:

07/11 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park (Special Guest: Violent Femmes)

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park (Special Guest: 100 Gecs)

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium (Special Guest: Wallows)

08/02 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field (Special Guest: Garbage)

08/09 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Special Guests: Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday)

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (Special Guest: Alice Cooper)

08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Special Guest: Pixies)

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Special Guest: Devo)

09/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (Special Guest: IDLES)

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (Special Guest: Evanescence)