SASAMI – “Just Be Friends”

Next year SASAMI will share the Squeeze follow-up Blood On The Silver Screen. So far the eclectic artist has previewed the album with “Honeycrash” and “Slugger,” and today she’s back with the nostalgic pop tune “Just Be Friends.”

“‘Just Be Friends’ feels like a really grown up continuation of themes/moods from my first two albums,” Ashworth explained. “I returned to some of the stream of consciousness, emotional lyrical writing style of my first album and kept riding the country wave that was in the fabric of Squeeze but with a bit more modern country influence. I love how country songs often tell a story. Longing, lingering, loneliness and lust. When I play this one live I always dedicate it to anyone ‘sad and horny’ in the crowd… if that means anything.”

Blood On The Silver Screen is out 3/7 via Domino.

