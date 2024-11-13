Former Strange Ranger/TWIABP guy Tyler Bussey has been doing really interesting things with his project Thank You Thank You. The latest is a new single out today featuring a pair of post-rock instrumentals. Bussey is joined by 10 bandmates for the 10-minute “After You Gave Me This” and the shorter but still cinematic “There’s No Telling.” We’re talking pedal steel, violin, cello, dobro, harmonium, Rhodes, bowed vibraphone… there’s a lot going on here, and it’s all gorgeous. Hear both tracks below.

<a href="https://thankyouthankyou.bandcamp.com/album/after-you-gave-me-this">After You Gave Me This by Thank You Thank You</a>