Thank You Thank You – “After You Gave Me This” & “There’s No Telling”

New Music November 13, 2024 9:30 AM By Chris DeVille

Thank You Thank You – “After You Gave Me This” & “There’s No Telling”

New Music November 13, 2024 9:30 AM By Chris DeVille

Former Strange Ranger/TWIABP guy Tyler Bussey has been doing really interesting things with his project Thank You Thank You. The latest is a new single out today featuring a pair of post-rock instrumentals. Bussey is joined by 10 bandmates for the 10-minute “After You Gave Me This” and the shorter but still cinematic “There’s No Telling.” We’re talking pedal steel, violin, cello, dobro, harmonium, Rhodes, bowed vibraphone… there’s a lot going on here, and it’s all gorgeous. Hear both tracks below.

Chris DeVille Staff

MOST POPULAR

CKY Frontman Says He Had “No Choice And Good Reason” To Assault Alien Ant Farm Singer

3 days ago 0

Alien Ant Farm’s Dryden Mitchell Kicks CKY Off Tour After Their Frontman Reportedly Punched Him In The Face

4 days ago 0

My Chemical Romance Tease Mysterious Graphic, Fans Speculate Release Of Scrapped Final Album The Paper Kingdom

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest