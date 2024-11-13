Remember 2018? It’s fine if you don’t. It’s fine if you’re trying to forget. But that’s when… circumstances forced a few fusty news organizations to figure out whether they wanted to include the world “shithole” in their articles or just dance around it. We at Stereogum have never had that problem. We are happy to use the term “shithole,” though we are more likely to apply it to a place like Terminal 5 than entire nations and the people who come from them. Anyway, Future Terror have a new album called Degenerating Shithole.

Future Terror come from Richmond, and they make fast, primal, gutter-growl D-beat. Two of the band’s three members are also in Prisoner, the great Richmond metal-punk band. Prisoner’s music is hard, and Future Terror is clearly the vehicle for their crustiest, most Discharge-dipped impulses. A year after that “shithole” situation, Future Terror released their full-length debut Plague, and it was awesome.

In retrospect, it was pretty prescient to drop a record called Plague in 2019. Maybe we should take warning from the title of Future Terror’s new full-length Degenerating Shithole, except I don’t think any of us have any illusions about the looming relevance of that term. This is a charged-up, evil, nasty record. In between songs, Future Terror include sampled commentary about the American Nazi party’s attempts to take power in the ’30s and ’40s and also about “the last phase of European colonization,” identified as “Christian Zionism.” Stream Degenerating Shithole below.