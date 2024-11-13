If you know Ripley Johnson from the heavy-ass psych projects Wooden Shjips and Moon Duo, then there’s a good chance you probably also know him as the force behind the considerably lighter psych project known as Rose City Band. Lightness is a big part of the Rose City band proposition, to the point that the first two singles from their upcoming album both have the word “light” in their titles.

Sol Y Sombra, the follow-up to Rose City Band’s 2023 album Garden Party, drops early next year. We’ve already posted lead single “Lights On The Way,” and now Ripley Johnson and friends have also shared the soft, sparkling “Seeds Of Light.” It’s an incandescent, blissed-out choogle-groove that makes me wish I was drinking Blue Moon, with orange in it, while innertubing down a slow river on a sunny day. Sanae Yamada, Ripley Johnson’s partner in Moon Duo and I think also in life, sings backup.

Rose City Band have a bunch of shows coming up on both side of the Atlantic, and you can check out “Seeds Of Light” and their tour dates below.

<a href="https://rosecityband.bandcamp.com/album/sol-y-sombra">Sol Y Sombra by Rose City Band</a>

TOUR DATES:

11/21 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

11/22 – Trout Lake, WA @ Trout Lake Hall

2/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

2/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

2/23 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/05 – Arcata, CA @ Miniplex

3/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

3/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

3/08 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

3/09 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

3/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

3/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

3/13 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

3/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

3/15 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

4/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ 007

4/25 – Leipzig, Germany @ Noels Ballroom

4/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Neue Zukunft

4/28 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall

4/29 – Malmo, Sweden @ Babel

4/30 – Oslo, Norway @ Blaa

5/01 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fasching

5/02 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik

5/03 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

5/05 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nachtasyl

5/06 – Osnabrück, Germany @ Kleine Freiheit

5/07 – Cologne, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

5/08 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

5/10 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Fuzz Club Festival, Effenar

5/11 – London, UK @ The Garage

5/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

5/13 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

5/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

5/15 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

5/16 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Loft

5/17 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Sol Y Sombra is out 1/24 on Thrill Jockey.