It’s Almost Too Easy For Freddie Gibbs
In the history of annoying journalism clichés, no one’s ever embodied a “rapper’s rapper” as much as Freddie Gibbs. When he’s not sharing vivid D-Boy recollections or laughing at fallen enemies, he’ll make time to own it. Otherwise, critics like me will prescribe it for him, noting a gravelly baritone that emits intensity and the way his omni-directional flow agility is a perfect conduit for bars that can be as quippy as they are poignant. By my count, he’s dropped at least three fringe classics — Piñata (2014), Bandana (2019), and Alfredo (2020). A sequel to 2017’s You Only Live 2wice, the new You Only Live 1nce isn’t one of his best, but it’s still Freddie Gibbs, so it’s great almost by default.
Released the day after Halloween, Gibbs’ latest is a tightly coiled 37-minute project riddled with all the rich samples, somersaulting couplets, and cinematic vignettes that define a customary Gibbs release. This one’s laced with BNYX®, 454, and Pops production perfect for ambivalent brooding and lucid gangster micro-theater. Gibbs once again threads them all with his typical assholeish personality, the intonation control of a vocal coach, and an eccentric imagination that adds dimensionality to his grisly street raps. Each track is filled with bleakly funny images of murder, wealth, and evolution, with Gibbs often collapsing the distance between the three.
The flexes are as hyper-specific as the dope dealer reminiscences, and the soundscapes — pensive and luxuriant — are fit for a modern Black Godfather. Imagine Vito Corleone shaking his head at the tragedy of VladTV (“Cosmo Freestyle”): “Look how they massacred my culture!” For “Wolverine,” Gibbs offers a blunt summation of a former dope dealer’s rise, one punctuated by venture capitalist linkups and the type of courtside seats perennially reserved for Joel Embiid. Elsewhere, on “Rabbit Island,” he grinds the notion of Twitter beefing to dust with a sly turn of phrase and a little viciousness: “Murder always complicate, once it’s up, it’s outer space/ Niggas wanna have a kumbaya, but I can’t conversate.”
While he’s perfectly at home on the soul beats — I mean, come on — Gibbs has pretty much always been capable of sonic surfing. On the Lambo and Pops-produced “Ruthless,” he skitters across threads of a 112 classic for some not-so-repentant playboy bars. Its angelic essence is a hilarious contrast to the dutiful fuckboy bars on display. Elsewhere, he pops out on a Tony! Toni! Toné! sample for “It’s Your Anniversary,” a gleaming G-Funk track fit for low-riding and reflection. Here, he flips the tender backdrop and the song title’s implied sentimentality into a celebration of a dead enemy, infusing the cut with some of his customarily inventive gunplay: “It’s the ‘caine train, hundred percent, fresh off the lip / Chopper shot wet, nothin’ but net, I hear the swish.”
Tucked away on “It’s Your Anniversary” is both a career update and an intriguing self-classification: “Lately, I’ve been focused on movies and not the music/ Underrated, but I still feel like I ain’t got shit to prove.” On one hand, yes, Freddie’s been diving into some new things. He’s done movies. He’s even tried standup comedy. Re: the latter bar: It feels disingenuous to call Gibbs underrated. If he is, he’s the designated “most underrated” guy — the person who’s been called that so many times he’s not even underrated anymore. Think 2019 Mike Conley or Jrue Holiday now. Every couple years, he’ll pop out to remind folks he’s not to be fucked with his raps are self-contained arguments for a peerless skillset. He’s not a transformational cultural force like his more lauded contemporaries, but his consistency is its own form of transcendence. You Only Live 1nce reups on the tradition.
The new album’s comical devil skits don’t add much, and personally, I preferred the regional sonic variance Soul Sold Separately, even if the beats and rhymes here coalesce the way they should. This one feels like a lower-stakes Alfredo — pretty fire, all things considered. The album continues Gibbs’ history of rendering greatness into a casual routine. Even if he doesn’t have anything left to prove, albums like You Only Live 1nce always make their point.
COLD AS ICE
Tyler, The Creator - "STICKY" (Feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red, & Lil Wayne)
I was into this one as soon as I heard it at Tyler’s listening session. The whistle at the beginning is mesmerizing, and ditto for the chant. The snowballing sounds make it all feel grand, and it’s all as eclectic as it is sassy. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to include the two ladies who’ve been carrying rap on their shoulders all year.
SahBabii - "Roll Wit It"
Funny thing about SahBabii — he doesn’t miss. He’s three for three so far, with last week’s SaaHeem being his latest gem. I could’ve gone with “Viking” here, too, but “Roll Wit It” got the juice for now.
El Cousteau - "Words2LiveBy" (Feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
Earl Sweatshirt meets on El Cousteau’s homefield for an electric — and instantly viral — rhyme session that blends nonchalance with sharp wit, pristine technique, and emotional insight. But don’t just come for Earl; El Cousteau’s rambling DC flow is its own self-contained showcase, and a perfect excuse to go on a deep dive into one of the area’s finest.
Shordie Shordie - "DND" (Feat. 03 Greedo)
As was the case with their first go round, 03 Greedo’s gurgling melodies blend seamlessly with Shordie Shordie’s jagged sing-song raps. This one’s a vibey West Coast tune designed for cruising.
Ab-Soul - "California Dream" (Feat. Vince Staples & Kamm Carson)
A Soul Burger standout, “California Dream” is a reflective West Coast anthem that’s tidy, quippy and sharp. I think Vincent had the best verse, but all three came correct.
Loe Shimmy - "For Me (Remix)" (Feat. Brent Faiyaz)
If you haven’t, make sure to buy all the Loe Shimmy stock you can. “For Me” was already fire, but mixing Brent Faiyaz into the affair only makes it all more enveloping.
Westside Gunn - "Max Caster"
Westside puts a hazy Statik Selektah beat and peak DJ Drama adlibs to good use. The quotables here are numerous, but quips like “gave my shooter a chest bump” are the best kind of playful sinister.
Ken Carson - "Delusional"
Narcotized murmurs and post-apocalyptic soundscapes are tools of Ken Carson’s trade, and they should always be.
EarthGang - "U Gotta" (Feat. Pharrell)
A cut off EarthGang’s excellent Perfect Fantasy LP, “U Gotta” is a stylish, Pharrell-assisted cut that proves the Georgia duo does the whole “genre-blending” thing a lot more convincingly than most.
Gunna - "Him All Along"
There remains a lot of anti-Gunna sentiment in the rap community, but me, as a suburbanite, will continue rocking with him as long as he drops shit like this.
ROAST ME
How it feels hearing Westside Gunn talk about cooking crack in the air fryer pic.twitter.com/ixQD4E5glO
— Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) November 13, 2024