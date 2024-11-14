Experimental and convulsive Brooklyn four-piece YHWH Nailgun were kind enough to perform “Venison Mama” at our Austin Day party with Partisan Records last April. In terms of releases, they’ve shared a smattering — last year’s singles “Tear Pusher” and “Castrato Raw (Fullback),” and they had a couple of EPs in 2022, No Midwife And I Wingflap and a self-titled. Today, the band is announcing their signing to Many Hats in the US and AD93 in the UK. They’re also sharing a new single, “Penetrator.”

Check out YHWH Nailgun’s latest below, and keep an eye out for more news on this front in the new year.