YHWH Nailgun – “Penetrator”

New Music November 14, 2024 10:16 AM By Rachel Brodsky

YHWH Nailgun – “Penetrator”

New Music November 14, 2024 10:16 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Experimental and convulsive Brooklyn four-piece YHWH Nailgun were kind enough to perform “Venison Mama” at our Austin Day party with Partisan Records last April. In terms of releases, they’ve shared a smattering — last year’s singles “Tear Pusher” and “Castrato Raw (Fullback),” and they had a couple of EPs in 2022, No Midwife And I Wingflap and a self-titled. Today, the band is announcing their signing to Many Hats in the US and AD93 in the UK. They’re also sharing a new single, “Penetrator.”

Check out YHWH Nailgun’s latest below, and keep an eye out for more news on this front in the new year.

Rachel Brodsky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

My Chemical Romance Tease Mysterious Graphic, Fans Speculate Release Of Scrapped Final Album The Paper Kingdom

3 days ago 0

CKY Frontman Says He Had “No Choice And Good Reason” To Assault Alien Ant Farm Singer

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Migos’ “Bad And Boujee” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest