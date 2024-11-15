The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Superheaven - "Long Gone"

Superheaven themselves were long gone — a fuzzed-out suburban-Philly post-hardcore band who mostly played to small crowds during their first life and who broke up a full decade ago. But time does strange things, and so does the internet. Over the last year or two, the band’s 2013 song “Longest Daughter” became a random-ass TikTok hit and Yeat sample source. Superheaven started playing regular reunion shows in 2022, and now here they are once again, with a prime storm-surge grunge-wallow about the feeling that everything is wrong, that it’s all out of your hands. They would know. When they didn’t even exist as a band, Superheaven won some mysterious lottery, and now their first song back is an anguished howl about how nobody’s in charge. We are all fate’s playthings, and Superheaven can’t change that. What they can do is crank out some sick-ass ’90s riffs, and sick-ass ’90s riffs can make the impassive, uncaring, brutally random void feel that much more bearable. —Tom