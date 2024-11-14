Mosswood Meltdown Announces Initial 2025 Lineup With Devo, Osees, & Kreayshawn’s First Show In Over A Decade

News November 14, 2024 5:16 PM By Abby Jones

Mosswood Meltdown is returning to Oakland next July, and today, they’ve teased the lineup for their 2025 iteration. It’ll include Devo, Osees, and Oakland’s own Kreayshawn — of viral “Gucci Gucci” fame — doing her first proper show in over a decade.

Again hosted by John Waters, Mosswood Meltdown 2025 will mark the first time Kreayshawn has performed since 2014, though she’s done a few DJ sets in the interim. The festival will also feature Belgian punk rock band the Kids, as well as the Exploding Hearts, the recently-revived Portland band whose initial run ended in tragedy when three of their four members were killed in a car accident in 2003.

The rest of the Mosswood Meltdown 2025 lineup will be announced soon. You can grab tickets here.

