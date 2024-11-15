Like Shaq And Darryl Dawkins, Carmelo Anthony Has A Story About Stevie Wonder Not Being Blind

Carmelo Anthony is the latest NBA player to offer a story about Stevie Wonder — who often sits courtside at basketball games — to add to the growing, mostly facetious conspiracy theory that the music legend isn’t actually blind. On his 7PM In Brooklyn podcast with co-hosts the Kid Mero and Kazeem Famuyide as well as guest Rudy Gay, the former Knick recalled some interesting words Wonder told him during the 2011 NBA All-Star Game.

In Los Angeles, Wonder allegedly approached Anthony in the locker room, shook his hand, and said, “I love watching you play.” Anthony also claims there’s a second part to the tale, but couldn’t share it without the late Kobe Bryant being able to vouch for him.

Other stories include Shaq’s of the time Wonder personally greeted him in an elevator before Shaq had even said a word. The late Darryl Dawkins would also facetiously say he thought Wonder could see, and Lionel Richie has an anecdote about when Wonder invited him into a car to show him music and then began driving as a joke. There’s also the viral 2010 video of Wonder catching a microphone stand while Paul McCartney performed “Hey Jude” at the White House. Lastly, there’s the questionable photo of Wonder taking a picture of Michael Jackson at the Motown Museum. Much to consider. Watch clips of the conspiracy fodder below.