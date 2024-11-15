HBO Shares Yacht Rock Doc Trailer, Donald Fagen Told Director “Go Fuck Yourself”

A documentary about yacht rock is on its way. The first trailer for the cleverly titled Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary arrived today, and it features interviews with yacht rock stalwarts Christopher Cross, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Steve Lukather, and more.

The picture is directed by Garret Price, and the trailer also shows conversations with admirers like Questlove, Mac DeMarco, Thundercat, plus J. D. Ryznar who coined the term “yacht rock” with his eponymous Channel 101 comedy web series in the ’00s. According to People, a scene captures Price calling Donald Fagen to ask if he wanted to be interviewed for the doc, and the Steely Dan legend had an intense reaction:

After Price introduces himself and politely asks Fagen for an interview about “this genre,” Fagen’s reaction is priceless. Fagen: “And what genre is that?” Price: “Um, yacht rock.” Fagen: “Oh, yacht rock. Well, I tell you what. Why don’t you go fuck yourself?” Beep, beep, beep.

Price confirmed to People that it was “100% real.” However, he added that Fagen’s manager instantly called him back and granted permission to use six Steely Dan songs in the film.

Watch the trailer below.

Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary premieres on 11/29 on HBO.