Watch The Trailer For New Documentary About Cro-Mags’ Harley Flanagan

Harley Flanagan didn’t have a very conventional upbringing. With a petty criminal father and a memoirist and actress mother, the Cro-Mags founder published a book of poetry and drawings when he was only seven years old and it featured a foreword from Allen Ginsberg. That’s only the beginning of his story, and the forthcoming documentary Wired For Chaos centers on his life and his influence (and controversy) in the punk scene.

Wired For Chaos features interviews with Flea, Ice-T, Henry Rollins, Michael Imperioli, and more. It’s directed by Rex Miller and premieres tonight at DOC NYC. Here’s the film description, written by Karen McMullen:

From his harsh childhood on the burnt-out Lower East Side, musician Harley Flanagan burst onto the Punk scene at age 11 as drummer for his aunt’s band, the Stimulators. The fierce founder of the Cro-Mags tells his inconceivable story, with interviews from hard rockers and icons Flea, Henry Rollins, Michael Imperioli and surprising guests. Featuring gritty footage of NYC’s downtown 70s/80s music scene, this passionate film showcases Harley’s against-the-odds transformation from chaos to peace, driven by music, family, Martial Arts and personal growth.

Watch the trailer below.