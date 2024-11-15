Los Campesinos! Surprise-Release New All Hell Companion EP More Hell

Los Campesinos! returned in July with All Hell, their first new album in seven years. It was great, so of course we would like more where that came from. Today, the plucky, wordy, ecstatically depressed Welsh indie rockers have surprise-released a new companion EP called More Hell. The EP features reworked versions of five songs from All Hell as well as a cover of “Wait” by the Secret Stars. Dig into it below; I recommend the extra-pretty alternate version of “Moonstruck.”

<a href="https://loscampesinos.bandcamp.com/album/more-hell">More Hell by Los Campesinos!</a>

More Hell is out now on Heart Swells.