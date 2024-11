The deluge of Christmas songs continues: Backwash are sharing a cover of Wham!’s 1984 song “Last Christmas,” which turns 40 next month.

The Montreal duo turn the holiday classic into a dreamy shoegaze sprawl. I’m almost disturbed by how much I enjoy it. Maybe I’d like to hear more shoegaze-ified Christmas songs. Chris Steward and Rosie Long Decter switch off on verses and synthesizers buzz over distorted guitars. Great stuff. Listen below.