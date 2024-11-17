PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips – “Love Will Tear Us Apart” (Joy Division Cover)

News November 17, 2024 5:39 PM By Abby Jones

A couple of years ago, PJ Harvey teamed up with composer Tim Phillips for a version of the American traditional folk song “Run On” and a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Who By Fire.” Both of those were for the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters. The black comedy/thriller just returned for Season 2, as did Harvey and Phillips for its soundtrack. This time around, the pair covered the Joy Divison classic “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” In a statement, Harvey writes: “Our version of ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ is full of the passion we hold for the original song, but also imbued with the spirit of the new series and its narrative.” Listen to that cover and the rest of the soundtrack below.

 

