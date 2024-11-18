Basement Jaxx are coming back. After a decade-long hiatus from proper live performances, the English house duo will return next summer for a series of shows across the UK and Ireland. So far, they’ve announced nine gigs from June through August, including a headlining slot at Latitude Festival. (Some fans have noticed a Glastonbury-sized hole in the schedule, too.) General sale for tickets begins this Friday, and you can get yours here. See the announcement and the list of tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/21 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

06/25 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

07/04 – Exeter, UK @ Powderham Castle

07/25 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/26 – Kent, UK @ Dreamland Margate

08/02 – Dorset, UK @ Camp Bestival

08/03 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness

08/23 – London, UK @ South Facing

08/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Bute Park