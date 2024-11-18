Basement Jaxx Announce UK Tour, First Live Shows In A Decade
Basement Jaxx are coming back. After a decade-long hiatus from proper live performances, the English house duo will return next summer for a series of shows across the UK and Ireland. So far, they’ve announced nine gigs from June through August, including a headlining slot at Latitude Festival. (Some fans have noticed a Glastonbury-sized hole in the schedule, too.) General sale for tickets begins this Friday, and you can get yours here. See the announcement and the list of tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
06/21 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
06/25 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
07/04 – Exeter, UK @ Powderham Castle
07/25 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/26 – Kent, UK @ Dreamland Margate
08/02 – Dorset, UK @ Camp Bestival
08/03 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness
08/23 – London, UK @ South Facing
08/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Bute Park