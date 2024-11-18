Basement Jaxx Announce UK Tour, First Live Shows In A Decade

Jen-Luc Brouard

News November 18, 2024 10:34 AM By Abby Jones

Basement Jaxx Announce UK Tour, First Live Shows In A Decade

Jen-Luc Brouard

News November 18, 2024 10:34 AM By Abby Jones

Basement Jaxx are coming back. After a decade-long hiatus from proper live performances, the English house duo will return next summer for a series of shows across the UK and Ireland. So far, they’ve announced nine gigs from June through August, including a headlining slot at Latitude Festival. (Some fans have noticed a Glastonbury-sized hole in the schedule, too.) General sale for tickets begins this Friday, and you can get yours here. See the announcement and the list of tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
06/21 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
06/25 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
07/04 – Exeter, UK @ Powderham Castle
07/25 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/26 – Kent, UK @ Dreamland Margate
08/02 – Dorset, UK @ Camp Bestival
08/03 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness
08/23 – London, UK @ South Facing
08/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Bute Park

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

As I Lay Dying Singer, Whose Bandmates All Quit Last Month, Has Now Lost The Drummer From His Schwarzenegger-Themed Thrash Side Project

1 day ago 0

Yes Sued Over Second Single From Recent Album After Acknowledging Infringement With First Single

4 days ago 0

Prosecutors Say Diddy Has Been Trying To Contact Witnesses Using Other Inmates’ Phone Accounts

1 day ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest