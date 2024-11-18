Short Fictions have a new old song out in the world this week. On Friday, the Pittsburgh underground greats took to DSPs with a cover of the The’s 1983 single “This Is The Day.” The recording originally appeared on the 2022 compilation AS IF​!: A Songs From Teen Comedies Covers Comp. But there’s a good chance it’s as new to you as it is to us. On Instagram, the band’s Sam Treber explains that this is the first Short Fictions track on which he plays every instrument: “No reason in particular just a fun little challenge I made for myself.” Check it out below.