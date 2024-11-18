Short Fictions – “This Is The Day” (The The Cover)

New Music November 18, 2024 12:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Short Fictions – “This Is The Day” (The The Cover)

New Music November 18, 2024 12:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Short Fictions have a new old song out in the world this week. On Friday, the Pittsburgh underground greats took to DSPs with a cover of the The’s 1983 single “This Is The Day.” The recording originally appeared on the 2022 compilation AS IF​!: A Songs From Teen Comedies Covers Comp. But there’s a good chance it’s as new to you as it is to us. On Instagram, the band’s Sam Treber explains that this is the first Short Fictions track on which he plays every instrument: “No reason in particular just a fun little challenge I made for myself.” Check it out below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

As I Lay Dying Singer, Whose Bandmates All Quit Last Month, Has Now Lost The Drummer From His Schwarzenegger-Themed Thrash Side Project

1 day ago 0

Yes Sued Over Second Single From Recent Album After Acknowledging Infringement With First Single

4 days ago 0

Prosecutors Say Diddy Has Been Trying To Contact Witnesses Using Other Inmates’ Phone Accounts

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest