Watch Blood Orange Sing “Alien Love Call” With Turnstile’s Brendan Yates At Camp Flog Gnaw
It’s been a few years now since hardcore heroes Turnstile released Glow On, an album so beloved that even hip-hop-centric festivals like Camp Flog Gnaw were booking them throughout 2023. One of that record’s softer moments is “Alien Love Call,” a song featuring Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. Turnstile did not play Camp Flog Gnaw 2024, but Blood Orange did, and Hynes brought out Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates to sing “Alien Love Call” together. Watch some audience-captured clips below.
@goldenvoice CFG alumni link-up Blood Orange brought out Brendan Yates of Turnstile to perform “ALIEN LOVE CALL” to close out the Flog stage at @Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 🛸 #bloodorange #devhynes #turnstile #badbadnotgood #alienlovecall #campfloggnaw ♬ original sound – Goldenvoice
@deadspace_too Blood Orange brings out Brendan from Turnstile to sing Alien Love Call #campfloggnaw #bloodorange #flog #tylerthecreator #turnstile #brendanyates ♬ original sound – Tony
@ale.smore got the best vids fr fr #campfloggnaw #bloodorange #turnstile ♬ original sound – ale 🎧