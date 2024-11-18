It’s been a few years now since hardcore heroes Turnstile released Glow On, an album so beloved that even hip-hop-centric festivals like Camp Flog Gnaw were booking them throughout 2023. One of that record’s softer moments is “Alien Love Call,” a song featuring Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. Turnstile did not play Camp Flog Gnaw 2024, but Blood Orange did, and Hynes brought out Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates to sing “Alien Love Call” together. Watch some audience-captured clips below.