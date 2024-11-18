Sammy Hagar Says $1M Worth Of His Tequila Was Heisted

In a story that deserves to be adapted into an episode of a semi-sleazy cable action drama — with, in a bit of creative license, the principal characters retrieving their wares and exacting vengeance — Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri say $1 million worth of their tequila was stolen while crossing the border from Mexico.

Fieri, the culinary TV personality, and Hagar, the former Van Halen substitute lead singer, own a company called Santo Spirits together. Thursday, they became aware that $1 million worth of product is missing after two trucks were hijacked in Laredo, TX, four days apart. Beyond the financial loss, Fieri says the theft is going to significantly impact the supply chain, even though the company’s distiller in Mexico is working “on a 24/7 schedule right now” to get more of the product to market.

“We’ve worked so hard,” Fieri tells People. “This is our best year we’ve ever had in Santo. We just had all this momentum, and now whatever’s on the shelf is all people are going to get.”

Because multiple trucks were taken in separate incidents, Fieri is implying a competitor might be behind the crime. He suspects “someone could be trying to break the momentum” Santo had been gaining in the marketplace. “I mean, one is one. But now you’ve got to have double the amount of people to pull off the double heist,” he says. “It just seems so much riskier to take two trucks.” He adds, “It’s like a movie — I never in a million years thought this was coming down the pike like this, but it’s real.”