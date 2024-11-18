Ed Sheeran Not Thrilled About New “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” Megamix

Next week, a 40th anniversary version of Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” arrives, and it features Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Sinead O’Connor, Sam Smith, One Direction, Rita Ora, Boy George, George Michael, Sam Smith, the Sugababes, Bono, Thom Yorke, Paul McCartney, and more. However, Sheeran made a post today saying he would have declined the use of his vocals if he was asked permission.

The song, produced by Trevor Horn, combines the original with previous anniversary editions. “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release,” the singer wrote. “Had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.” Sheeran referred to Fuse ODG’s criticism of Band Aid for reasoning: “I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa,” the British-Ghanaian rapper explained on social media.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism, and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity,” he continued.

Bob Geldof, who wrote the original 1984 tune with Midge Ure, responded with a defense:

This little pop song has kept hundreds of thousands if not millions of people alive. In fact just today Band Aid has given hundreds of thousands of pounds to help those running from the mass slaughter in Sudan and enough cash to feed a further 8,000 children in the same affected areas of Ethiopia as 1984. Those exhausted women who weren’t raped and killed and their panicked children and any male over 10 who survived the massacres and those 8,000 Tigrayan children will sleep safer, warmer and cared for tonight because of that miraculous little record. We wish that it were other but it isn’t. “Colonial tropes” my arse.