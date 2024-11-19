Watch Robin Pecknold Cover Elliott Smith, Joni Mitchell, Karen Dalton, & More In NYC

News November 19, 2024 10:16 AM By Abby Jones

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold is currently on a solo tour where he is playing a whole bunch of Fleet Foxes songs. But he’s been working in a good number of covers into his setlists, too: His recent sets have regularly included renditions of Karen Dalton’s “Katie Cruel” (which is a cover of an old traditional folk tune itself), Arthur Russell’s “Close My Eyes,” Elliott Smith’s “Pitseleh,” Judee Sill’s “Lopin’ Along Thru The Cosmos,” and more. And on Sunday night at Bowery Ballroom, he also did two Joni Mitchell songs — “Amelia” and “The Silky Veils Of Ardor” — which I’m sure Pecknold is extra familiar with now that he’s performed with Mitchell live. See some clips of Sunday’s show below, and find more here.

