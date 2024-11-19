The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan died almost a year ago to the day. He had a lot of health issues towards the end of his life, and the Pogues retired from touring in 2014. Today, however, the band has announced their first tour in over a decade, celebrating 40 years of their landmark album Rum Sodomy & The Lash.

The 2025 tour will feature original Pogues members James Fearnley, Jem Finer, and Spider Stacy — along with some unnamed “special guests” — performing Rum Sodomy & The Lash in full. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and you can sign up for pre-sale here.

TOUR DATES:

05/01 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

05/03 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

05/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

05/08 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall