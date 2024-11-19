Vancouver indie rockers Frog Eyes announced their breakup in 2018, and then they came back to release the 2022 reunion album The Bees. Now, Frog Eyes have released their first new song since that LP dropped, and it has the attention-grabbing title “E-E-Y-O-R-E (That’s Me!).”

“E-E-Y-O-R-E (That’s Me!)” is a scratchy psych-rock jam about being afraid of other people. It’s a standalone single for now, but Frog Eyes presumably have more new music on the way. The track’s Derek Janzen-directed video traces a DIY black metal makeover as it happens, and it’s pretty charming. Talking to Brooklyn Vegan, Frog Eyes leaser Casey Mercer says:

“E-E-Y-O-R-E” has that riff that happens in the middle and end of the song, and it’s rare, and I like it. When we play it live, our keyboard player Shyla will often look at my guitar with enthusiasm and encouragement. The song itself is a bit about loneliness, fear, isolation, the irony that we all are simultaneously bombarded with these isolating emotions, but unable to bust out of these individual spheres. Eeyore: our collective familiar, our beloved daemon… When Derek laid out the concept of the video, I thought of my favorite music video ever, “Sabrina” by Einstürzende Neubauten. In the end, in the execution, very different, but conceptually not that far off. It’s economical in form, distinctive and effective, all describers that we strive for.

Check out the video below.