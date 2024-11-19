Guided By Voices Announce 41st Album Universe Room

Robert Pollard told us June’s Strut Of Kings would be the only Guided By Voices album of 2024 after the band dropped three last year. He kept his word, but it’s not like the relentlessly prolific indie rock heroes are slowing down. In February they’ll return with their 41st full-length album, Universe Room.

“I wanted to create, hopefully, an experience, kind of a wild ride, where the listener would want to hear it multiple times in order to grasp all the sections and fields of sound to discover something new with each listen,” Pollard told Rolling Stone. “I trimmed down the songs so that there wasn’t a lot of repetition, so you get a lot of sections that happen only once or twice.”

Our first taste of the 17-song set, “Fly Religion,” is out today. Listen below.

Universe Room is out 2/7 via GBV Inc.