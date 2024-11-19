Edith Frost Announces First New Album In 20 Years

Singer-songwriter Edith Frost, an underrated Drag City great, has not released an album since 2005’s It’s A Game. That will change in February when she returns with new album In Space. (I guess she had to find somewhere else to channel her creative energy after being kicked off Twitter for parodying Elon Musk in 2022.)

Though now based in Austin, Frost turned to a crack team of musicians from her former home base of Chicago to bring the album to life, including arrangements from Drag City co-founder Rian Murphy and Wilco Loft manager Mark Greenberg, plus contributions from Jim Becker (Califone, Air Blue Gowns), Sima Cunningham (Finom), Bill MacKay, and Jeff Ragsdale. Lead single “Hold On” taps back into the countrified psychedelia that made Frost an underground legend in the first place. Check out Simon Russell’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Another Year”

02 “Nothing Comes Around”

03 “What A Drag”

04 “Hold On”

05 “Can’t Sleep”

06 “Back Again”

07 “In Space”

08 “Little Sign”

09 “Something About The War”

10 “The Bastards”

11 “Time To Bloom”

12 “I Still Love You”

In Space is out 2/28 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.