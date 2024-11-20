Mekons – “You’re Not Singing Anymore”

New Music November 19, 2024 7:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Mekons – “You’re Not Singing Anymore”

New Music November 19, 2024 7:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2020, the longstanding Leeds-based art collective the Mekons unveiled the surprise album Exquisite. Today, they’re back once again with a new song titled “You’re Not Singing Anymore” and the announcement of their signing to Fire Records.

About the song, the band said, “We were recording in Valencia, where General Franco drove democracy into the sea and somehow it was agreed that the horror must never be mentioned again.” New music is slated for release next year. Hear “You’re Not Singing Anymore” below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

As I Lay Dying Singer, Whose Bandmates All Quit Last Month, Has Now Lost The Drummer From His Schwarzenegger-Themed Thrash Side Project

2 days ago 0

Prosecutors Say Diddy Has Been Trying To Contact Witnesses Using Other Inmates’ Phone Accounts

2 days ago 0

Yes Sued Over Second Single From Recent Album After Acknowledging Infringement With First Single

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest