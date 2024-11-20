In 2020, the longstanding Leeds-based art collective the Mekons unveiled the surprise album Exquisite. Today, they’re back once again with a new song titled “You’re Not Singing Anymore” and the announcement of their signing to Fire Records.

About the song, the band said, “We were recording in Valencia, where General Franco drove democracy into the sea and somehow it was agreed that the horror must never be mentioned again.” New music is slated for release next year. Hear “You’re Not Singing Anymore” below.