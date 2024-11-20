Meet Witch Post, the new duo of Scottish musician Dylan Fraser and LA singer-songwriter Alaska Reid who’s also known for collaborations with A. G. Cook. On Friday (Nov. 15), they released their debut song “Chill Out,” and it’s an ecstatic, rebellious burst of grungy indie rock.

“Chill Out” is full of hooks and gorgeous dual vocals. The mysterious yet fun lyrics add to the intrigue: “I’ll buy you a drink/ I’ll spin you around/ Come on you gotta admit/ You’re only bringing it down.” The group told Dork about the track:

Chill out is a crooked teeth, sweaty bar conversation of a song. We wanted to draw elements from bands such as the Pixies, Sonic Youth, Hole to create this rough round the edges track. It’s blood pumping through the veins and outbursts of emotional confusion that flow throughout this song. Diving into the venomous tongue that comes with a relationship breaking down.

Watch the music video below, directed by Lilliya Scarlett Reid and Olive Ro.