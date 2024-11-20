Richard Russell came aboard at the London label XL Recordings in the early ’90s, when it released “The Bouncer,” the rave anthem from his duo Kicks Like A Mule. Since then, Russell ascended to label-boss status and oversaw XL as it became a fixture in many different forms of left-of-center music. Since 2017, Russell has been making his own collab-heavy records under the name Everything Is Recorded, and now he’s got a new album on the way.

A couple of months ago, Richard Russell released the Everything Is Recorded single “Porcupine Tattoo,” featuring the fascinating odd-couple duo of Bill Callahan and Noah Cyrus. That song will appear on Temporary, a new Everything Is Recorded album that will arrive early next year. The LP will also feature people like Florence Welch, Kamasi Washington, Nourished By Time, and Samantha Morton. Bill Callahan makes multiple appearances, and so does Sampha, the soul enigma who’s been working with Russell since he first started Everything Is Recorded. According to a press release, the album came about when Russell wondered, “What if folk music had ‘gone digital’ in the 80s, just as reggae had?”

Today, Russell shares the new single “Losing You.” It’s a loping, evocative R&B jam, and it mostly serves as a showcase for Sampha, who sounds reliably awesome. It also features avant-folk artist Laura Groves, OG Public Image, Ltd. bassist Jah Wobble, and jazz trumpeter Yazz Ahmed. “Losing You” sounds like music for driving around at night, and that’s what the various musicians do in director Ed Morris’ video, where they play the track while riding in the back of a taxi. Below, check out the “Losing You” clip and the Temporary tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “October”

02 “My And Me” (Feat. Sampha, Laura Groves, Ricky Washington, & Alabaster DePlume)

03 “Porcupine Tattoo” (Feat. Noah Cyrus & Bill Callahan)

04 “Never Felt Better” (Feat. Sampha & Florence Welch)

05 “Ether” (Feat. Maddy Prior)

06 “Losing You” (Feat. Sampha, Laura Groves, Jah Wobble, & Yazz Ahmed)

07 “Firelight” (Feat. Florence Welch, Berwyn, & Alabaster DePlume)

08 “The Summons”

09 “No More Rehearsals” (Feat. Roses Gabor, Jah Wobble, Jack Peñate, & Yazz Ahmed)

10 “You Were Smiling” (Feat. Samantha Morton)

11 “Norm” (Feat. Bill Callahan)

12 “Swamp Dream #3” (Feat. Clari Freeman-Taylor)

13 “The Meadows” (Feat. Roses Gabor, Kamasi Washington, & Rickey Washington)

14 “Goodbye (Hell Of A Ride)” (Feat. Nourished By Time)

Temporary is out 2/28 on XL Recordings.