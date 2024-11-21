Earlier this year, King Hannah released their sophomore album Big Swimmer. Today, the Liverpool duo is back to share their holiday spirit with a poignant cover of Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas.”

“We’ve been singing ‘Blue Christmas’ together for the past couple of years, and so it felt right to celebrate our favorite time of year in the only way that we know how; singing and harmonizing together,” the band explained. “Traditionally a love song about spending Christmas alone and longing for lost loved ones, we hope that our simple arrangement of just two vocals and one 60’s Gibson acoustic guitar enhances the romance and peacefulness that this time of year brings on cold, silent winter nights.”

