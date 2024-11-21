Lean Low Samples Fugazi On New House Track “Out Of Rhythm”
The UK producer and Bad Taste label head Lean Low sampled Fugazi for his new song out today. But “Out Of Rhythm,” a collaboration with the R&B singer Jaydonclover, is not the hard-charging dance-rock tune you might expect. The song pulls Ian MacKaye’s vocals from “I’m So Tired,” the piano ballad from Instrument, deploying them with in a skipping, hip-hop-influenced collage of sounds, purportedly with MacKaye’s full blessing. The track comes with a music video featuring ’90s skate videos and footage of the club night Jive Turkey in Lean Low’s Sheffield hometown. Watch below.