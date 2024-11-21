Last week Jack Harlow teased the release of new music with a photo of his friend and supposed doppelgänger, the musician Mark Zuckerberg, who texts with Harlow but could not identify his music in a recent episode of the web series Track Star. The promised music has arrived today in the form of new single “Hello Miss Johnson.”

The track finds Harlow addressing his new love interest and her mother over a minimal beat by the young Norwegian producer Aksel Arvid and Harlow’s brother, Clay Harlow. In the lo-fi music video, shot on CCTV cameras, we see Harlow courting said girl in an upscale suburban neighborhood. It’s directed by Yulya Shadrinsky and Marita Gurcciani, the duo known as Shadrinsky.

“Hello Miss Johnson” is purportedly a taste of an upcoming project from Harlow. Watch the video below.