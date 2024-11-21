It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard from Sacred Paws. The Glasgow/London duo of Ray Aggs and Eilidh Rodgers made some buzz with their 2017 debut album Strike A Match and its 2019 follow-up Run Around The Sun, making a unique brand of arty post-punk with a sunny Afrobeat flair. This week, Sacred Paws are back after five years with the new single “Another Day.”

“Another Day” has the type of colorful, energized sound Sacred Paws are known for, but brings some country influence into the fold. The band say in a statement:

We loved how this song instantly sounded kind of country to us. The harmonies have a really satisfying longing that sums up the emotional drive of a song about not really knowing where a new relationship is going but anticipating heartbreak. Ray added fiddle in the demo, but it wasn’t until the mixing stage that we had the idea to put banjo on it. Ray has been playing music with their dad since forever, but this is the first time they have been on a record together.

Listen below.