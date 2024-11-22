Oklou has collaborated with A. G. Cook, Flume, Sega Bodega, and more. Today, the French vocalist, producer, and composer is announcing her debut album choke enough arriving in February. To build anticipation, she’s unveiling the bubbly, surreal title track.

“This title track is important enough to have been chosen as the title track,” she explains. “Not sure whether it’s because it’s one of the oldest sounds of the record, or simply my favorite? Maybe it’s because it holds an important question that I’m trying to display within the entire album; what situations are we ready to put ourselves into in order to provoke sensations and drama, in order to feel alive.”

choke enough includes previously released songs “harvest sky,” featuring underscores, “obvious,” and “family and friends,” and the record also features Bladee on the track “take me by the hand.” “choke enough is a very intense album for me. It’s filled with directions, tentatives and irregularities, reflecting on my last years on this planet as my heart and conscience has really decentered from myself,” Oklou added.

Check out “choke enough” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “endless”

02 “thank you for recording”

03 “family and friends”

04 “obvious”

05 “ict”

06 “choke enough”

07 “(;´༎ຶٹ༎ຶ`)”

08 “take me by the hand” (Feat. Bladee)

09 “plague dogs”

10 “forces”

11 “harvest sky” (Feat. underscores)

12 “want to want to come back”

13 “blade bird”

TOUR DATES:

02/25/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall

02/27/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre

03/01/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

03/02/25 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

03/04/25 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

03/05/25 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

03/07/25 – London, UK @ Heaven

03/18/25 – Toronto, Canada @ Axis Club

03/19/25 – Montreal, Canada @ Le Studio TD

03/21/25 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere

03/22/25 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere

03/24/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25/25 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL Live

03/28/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

03/29/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

choke enough is out 2/7 via True Panther. Pre-order it here.