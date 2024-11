Last month, ROSÉ announced her debut album rosie and released the lead single “APT” featuring Bruno Mars. Now, the Blackpink member is back with its follow-up, “NUMBER ONE GIRL.”

“NUMBER ONE GIRL” is a vulnerable ballad that was co-written and co-produced by Amy Allen, D-Mile, Omer Fedi, Carter Lang, Bruno Mars, and Dylan Wiggins. It also comes with a music video directed by ROSÉ herself. Watch below.

rosie is out 12/6 via Atlantic Records/THEBLACKLABEL.