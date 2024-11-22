U2’s How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb Is 20 Today: Stream Previously Unreleased Outtakes On New “Shadow Album”

We didn’t write or commission a 20th-anniversary piece about U2’s How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb. Sorry. Sometimes, there’s just not that much to say. Today marks the 20th anniversary of U2’s 11th studio album. When they released that record, U2 were nearly a quarter-century removed from their debut album Boy. U2 did an amazing job remaining relevant for a very long time, and How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb kept their streak going commercially, at least. That album sold a lot of copies. Plenty of people were into it. But is it really worth doing a deep-dive on that one? For us, it’s not.

Maybe it’s worth it for U2, though. We might not be doing anything to celebrate How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb turning 20, but U2 are doing it for us. Earlier this fall, U2 announced plans to release How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, a “shadow album” featuring 10 songs that the band recorded around the same time. Some of those songs were already out in the world in one capacity or another, and some were previously unreleased.

We posted a couple of the previously unreleased songs, “Country Mile” and “Happiness.” Today, is out, so you can hear those other previously unreleased songs. If that’s what you want to do with your time and attention, go ahead and do it below.

How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb is out now on Island.