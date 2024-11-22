Miguel has always laced a bit of classic rock ‘n’ roll into his art-dealer-chic R&B, and that apparently even extends to his minimalist ballads. “Always Time,” the singer’s new single out today, was produced by Jeff Bhasker (the super-producer who has done work for everyone from Kanye West to Fun.) and TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek (who notably isn’t participating in the TVOTR reunion).

Billed as the first taste of a new Miguel era, “Always Time” involves no live or programmed beat — how very Blonde — but there’s a firm foundation of guitars. The chord structure at the start suggests Miguel is riding the grunge-revival wave, while his vocals here reminds me a bit of Jeff Buckley’s highwire act. Mostly, though, it just sounds like Miguel minus drums, caught up in excruciating emotion.

“Always Time” is a breakup song about how much it hurts when the relationships you think will last forever turn out to be unsalvageable. “But I thought there was always time/ When you love this hard/ When you fight this hard,” Miguel sings. “Maybe this time love means/ Letting go.” Miguel shared this statement:

This may be the most difficult song I’ve ever had to write – for all of the life lessons and experiences that live between each line. I’m grateful for the closure it has given me and know it’s the most honest way to begin this chapter of my artistry and relationship with my audience.

Below, watch Miguel’s self-directed, one-take video for “Always Time.”