We’re nearing the end of 2024, therefore now is the time for a cornucopia of holiday music. There’s something extra jolly about a band best known for making “gay folk church music” (and, back in the day, a song about erotic peeing) releasing a cover version of “Silent Night.” That’s right, the Hidden Cameras are back.

“We did another Christmas song! The most famous Austrian song in the world,” the band posted to Instagram in an announcement. (Four years ago, the Hidden Cameras released another holiday classic, “The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” which they originally recorded in 2007.)

Elsewhere, the Cameras / Joel Gibb posted another band update to Instagram today — one that includes a heads up about “a whole bunch of new music” coming in 2025. Merry Christmas, indeed.