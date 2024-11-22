The legendary emo-leaning underground rock label Count Your Lucky Stars has revived its split EP series for the first time in nearly a decade. Out today, CYLS Split Series #5 features four bands the label calls “the cornerstones of the new Count Your Lucky Stars stable.”

Camp Trash (featuring Stereogum contributor Keegan Bradford on guitar, we should note) lead things off with a hard-charging, satisfyingly bratty pop-punk track called “Friendship America.” Next up are Expert Timing with an indie-leaning heavy hitter, “Sudden Glow.” Mt. Oriander delve into slo-mo emo on “Everything Is Connected, But Nothing Is Working.” And then Thank You, I’m Sorry close things out with the sparkling indie-pop gem “Snow Window.”

All four songs are worth your time, and you can stream them below.

CYLS Split Series #5 is out now on Count Your Lucky Stars. Buy it on vinyl here.