01

Kendrick Lamar - "squabble up"

Historically, we do not include new Friday releases in The 5 Best Songs Of The Week. It says right up there that the eligibility period ends Thursday night. But we’re not going to have a 5 Best Songs feature on Black Friday next week, and waiting two weeks to enthuse about GNX in this column feels weird and wrong. So here you go. Let’s enthuse.



After only a couple hours with the album, it seems apparent that many, many of its tracks could top this list. Like, my pick for the best song tends to be whichever one is currently playing. But at this moment, we’re going with “squabble up,” one of the hardest and most electrifying of the bunch.



Like the Mustard-produced “tv off,” there’s a bit of “Not Like Us” redux here — the “thunk, thunk, thunk, thunk, thunk”; the exuberant call and response — but “squabble up” more than holds its own as a new iteration of take-no-prisoners 2024 Kendrick. That burbling future-funk beat from Sounwave and Jack Antonoff(!) has the money and the power both gyrating, especially when the Debbie Deb sample hits. Our guy compares his gun to Kamasi Washington, once again shushes Drake with the utmost condescension, laces in abundant references to his own discography, and builds up the tension with bar after bruising bar until lines like “Ace boon coon from the Westside to Senegal/ It’s a full moon, let the wolves out, I been a dog” land like a knockout punch.



The in-the-moment holy-shit euphoria is still going strong, and other contenders for the GNX throne may yet emerge. We may someday kick ourselves for passing over one of the more melodic offerings, like “luther” and “dodger blue.” In time, any track here might be looked back on as The One. But for now, I feel good. Get the fuck out my face. —Chris