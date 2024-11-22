Pop-punk incubator Hopeless Records has been celebrating its 30th anniversary all year. In addition to their traveling Hopeless Museum Exhibit (and the Rock Hall’s semi-permanent exhibit), the label has been promoting its Hopelessly Devoted To You singles series, where artists like Sweet Pill and Pinkshift put their own spin on Hopeless classics. Today Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin has shared her cover of Neck Deep’s 2015 track “December.”

Posting to Instagram, Tudzin writes: “me hoping u get yr ballroom floor ‘tis (nearly) the season so i did a high octane cover of pop punk legends @neckdeepuk ‘s “December” for @hopelessrecords 30th anniversary cover compilation shoutout fellow Neck Deep fans, cheers to 30 years of Hopeless! enjoy!”

Check that out below.