Kvelertak Guitarist Shares Debut Solo Single As King Hüsky

Since 2007, Vidar Landa has been one of the guitarists and songwriters in Kvelertak, the phenomenal Norwegian band blending black metal with arena-scale classic rock. Today, Landa has unveiled his new solo project. It does not sound like Kvelertak.

“Running,” Landa’s first single under the name King Hüsky, is a pretty little power-pop tune with twee Scandinavian affectation, like Loney Dear collaborating with Real Estate. It’s not what I was expecting. It’s good, though! Listen below.

