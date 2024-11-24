Saturday night, identical twin punk duo the Garden hosted and headlined a mini festival called Vada Vada at the Shrine in Los Angeles. The lineup also featured both Garden members’ side projects, as well as a few of their musical friends. Mac DeMarco did not play Vada Vada, but he’s been friends with the Garden for quite a while now, having toured together and collaborated on the 2019 song “Thy Mission.” And so during the Garden’s Vada Vada set, they brought out DeMarco to shout-sing his part on “Thy Mission.” They’ve done that song together live at least once before, but this time also featured a massive, silent joker onstage. Watch a clip below.