Watch Mac DeMarco Join The Garden For “Thy Mission” At Vada Vada ‘24

News November 24, 2024 4:57 PM By Abby Jones

Watch Mac DeMarco Join The Garden For “Thy Mission” At Vada Vada ‘24

News November 24, 2024 4:57 PM By Abby Jones

Saturday night, identical twin punk duo the Garden hosted and headlined a mini festival called Vada Vada at the Shrine in Los Angeles. The lineup also featured both Garden members’ side projects, as well as a few of their musical friends. Mac DeMarco did not play Vada Vada, but he’s been friends with the Garden for quite a while now, having toured together and collaborated on the 2019 song “Thy Mission.” And so during the Garden’s Vada Vada set, they brought out DeMarco to shout-sing his part on “Thy Mission.” They’ve done that song together live at least once before, but this time also featured a massive, silent joker onstage. Watch a clip below.

@lexidanceoff Replying to @zad ♬ original sound – Lexi

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Responds To Backup Dancer Who Says She Was Told Not To Make Eye Contact

4 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Releases Surprise Album GNX

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar GNX

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest