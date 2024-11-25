Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” Music Video Is Here

Like the “Not Like Us” video, the “squabble up” visuals are a celebration of Kendrick’s Compton hometown and West Coast culture in general. It’s set in a mostly empty ballroom, where a rotating cast of characters dances and Crip-walks all over the place (and a few punch each other out). In one scene, a giant Nate Dogg CD hangs from the chandelier. In another, an old Buick GNX, the car for which the album is named, bounces on hydraulics. Kendrick himself rocks a backwards Dodgers cap, reads from a book called How To Be Like Kendrick For Dummies, and holds a sign that reads “Jesus Saves Gangsters Too.” At the end, a banner that says “Compton Christmas Parade” opens up on the wall.

I’m sure there are locally relevant Easter eggs I haven’t caught yet. Find them yourself by watching below. (UPDATE: One of those is a reference to Ice-T’s 1988 Power album cover; Ice-T has responded warmly in an Instagram post below.)

GNX is out now on pgLang/Interscope.