Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” Music Video Is Here
Kendrick Lamar released his instant classic album GNX by surprise on Friday, and it’s looking like early highlight “squabble up” will debut at #1 next week. In the meantime, we get a video for the track, this time directed by Calmatic rather than the usual pairing of Kendrick and Dave Free.
Like the “Not Like Us” video, the “squabble up” visuals are a celebration of Kendrick’s Compton hometown and West Coast culture in general. It’s set in a mostly empty ballroom, where a rotating cast of characters dances and Crip-walks all over the place (and a few punch each other out). In one scene, a giant Nate Dogg CD hangs from the chandelier. In another, an old Buick GNX, the car for which the album is named, bounces on hydraulics. Kendrick himself rocks a backwards Dodgers cap, reads from a book called How To Be Like Kendrick For Dummies, and holds a sign that reads “Jesus Saves Gangsters Too.” At the end, a banner that says “Compton Christmas Parade” opens up on the wall.
I’m sure there are locally relevant Easter eggs I haven’t caught yet. Find them yourself by watching below. (UPDATE: One of those is a reference to Ice-T’s 1988 Power album cover; Ice-T has responded warmly in an Instagram post below.)
GNX is out now on pgLang/Interscope.